Environmentalists Celebrate Hundreds Of Workers Losing Their Jobs As A Victory In The ‘War On Coal’

FOLLOW US!



Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and his Sierra Club allies are celebrating the closure of three Texas coal-fired power plants, calling the laying off of hundreds of workers as a victory in the “war on coal.”

“Passing the 50 percent mark ahead of schedule — and during a week when the Trump Administration announced new efforts to subsidize the coal industry — speaks volumes about who is waging, and winning, the war on coal,” Bloomberg, an Independent, said in a statement.

“The American people, in both red and blue states, are demanding energy that is cheaper and cleaner than coal – and more and more, they are getting it,” said Bloomberg, who announced a $64 million donation to the Sierra Club’s anti-coal campaign on Wednesday.

Bloomberg has given the “Beyond Coal” campaign more than $100 million since 2011. Before that, the Sierra Club took money from natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy to attack the coal industry. Bloomberg wants his latest tranche of money to go towards closing more coal plants through litigation, lobbying and activism.- READ MORE