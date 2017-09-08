True Pundit

Environmental Activist Leader Prayed For Harvey To Hit Texas Because Of Its Pipelines (VIDEO)

An American Indian environmental activist was “praying” Hurricane Harvey would hit Texas hard in order to disrupt the Valley Crossing Pipeline and cost energy companies more money, according to a Facebook post.

“Yes I am praying the Hurricanes hit full force to stop the illegal no federal permit permit Valley Crossing Pipeline,” Texas’ Carrizo-Comecrudo Tribe chairman Juan Mancias posted a day before Harvey made landfall in Texas. “It will cost Enbridge and Spectra more $$$$.”

Hurricane Harvey hammered the Gulf Coast of Texas August 25, killing dozens of people and damaging or destroying hundreds of thousands of homes. Harvey’s destruction is estimated to cost as much as $180 billion, according to Reuters.

Mancias posted a video on Facebook August 30 trying to clarify his earlier post.

“To say that I am a cold-hearted person and wishing the worst from the storm on everything, I think they took me out of context and misquoted me, too.” Mancias said in the video. “It’s a metaphor about how Harvey was … the same as, or even worse, or not even worse, than the genocide they brought here 500 years ago and the ethnic cleansing that still goes on in Texas.”

“I pray for all the hurricanes to come in and affect Spectra and affect Enbridge. Those are corporations. Those aren’t human beings. They need to be affected,” Mancias added later. “They need to understand that they’re not the people that can come in here without permission and do whatever they want just because they want to claim their white privilege at that time.”

Mancias leads protests against fossil fuel energy projects and developments and has worked on protests with other environmental groups such as the Sierra Club.

Steve Everly, the spokesman for Texans for Natural Gas, condemned Mancias’ comments.

“Pipeline protesters trashed the environment in North Dakota, and now one of their leaders here in Texas is celebrating a natural disaster that destroyed homes and displaced tens of thousands of people,” Everley said in an email to The Daily Caller News Foundation. “There’s plenty of room for discussion and debate about our energy future, but I hope we can all agree that wishing harm on people who work in the oil and gas industry is appalling and wrong.”

Watch Mancias’ Facebook live video. Quotes were taken at around the 3:50 and 13:10 minute marks, respectively.

  • John Young

    Note that Juan Mancias is praying only for damage to the 168 mile Enbridge/Spectra 48-inch diameter, 1/4 mile Blast Zone radius, natural/fracked gas pipeline being built through five Texas counties without prior public notice or meetings.

    What, nobody’s entitled to get mad about this? In Cameron County where I live we’ve tracked the pipeline path between two Los Fresnos schools, putting them both within the pipeline’s blast zone. The company’s using eminent domain and intimidation to force landowners to provide them with right-of-way easements and started construction in April of this year, before obtaining Federal Energy Regulatory (FERC) permission to build the final 1,000 foot Border Crossing Project part where the gas will be transferred to TransCanada’s Sur de Texas-Texpan Pipeline 30 miles off our coast to take it as far south as Veracruz, Mexico.

    Right now, FERC’s asking NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG and Rio Bravo pipeline about the hazards of Valley Crossing running close to Rio Bravo at our local Port of Brownsville and under Rio Grande’s proposed site at our Port.

    Right now Juan Mancias and his community are dealing with Harvey flooding. Do you think his anger is more to blame for Harvey’s damage than all the oil and gas development, infrastructure, and operations and Houston’s overdevelopment under continuing lax building codes? For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/saveRGVfromLNG/