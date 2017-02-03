Politics Security
Enemy to get ‘named’ under Trump’s DHS
President Obama’s refusal to associate Islam with the prime terror threat the Western world faces manifest itself in his Department of Homeland Security’s program called Countering Violent Extremism.
The euphemistic name underscored the administration’s premise that white supremacists and other fringe movements are just as much a threat to the nation’s security as people who carry out violent attacks in America and around the world in the name of Allah. – READ MORE