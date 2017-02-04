Eminem Calls Trump a ‘Bitch,’ Raps About Sexually Assaulting Ann Coulter

Grammy Award-winning rapper Eminem called President Donald Trump a “bitch” and fantasied about sexually assaulting bestselling conservative author Ann Coulter in a song featured on fellow Detroit rapper Big Sean’s new studio album “I Decided.”

“I’m anti, can’t no government handle a commando. Your man don’t want it, Trump’s A BITCH. I’ll make his whole brand go under,” Eminem says of Trump on the song “No Favors.” – READ MORE