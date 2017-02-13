Entertainment Politics
Emily Ratajkowski Tears Into New York Times Reporter Who Called Melania Trump ‘A Hooker’
Emily Ratajkowski went on a rant after a New York Times reporter told her that “Melania [Trump] is a hooker.”
In several tweets Monday morning, the 25-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model — who was a fervent Bernie Sanders supporter — lambasted the unnamed reporter for “slut shaming” the first lady of the United States.
“Sat next to a journalist from the NYT last night who told me ‘Melania is a hooker,’” Ratajkowski tweeted. “Whatever your politics it’s crucial to call this out for what it is: slut shaming. I don’t care about her nudes or sexual history and no one should.”
“Gender specific attacks are disgusting sexist bullshit.”
Ratajkowski was not at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles Sunday night, but was spotted in New York.
A request for comment from Ratajkowski was not immediately returned.
