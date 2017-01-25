Embarrassing VIDEO: Did Trump Already Ice CNN in White House? Reporter Phones In Details During Live Broadcast

It’s 1990 all over again at troubled CNN where a White House reporter — who wasn’t the now-infamous Jim Acosta — phoned in details during a live broadcast of the cable news network.

Did President Donald Trump already ice CNN and it’s liberal-biased soldiers? A political correspondent phoned in details of Trump’s pending executive orders on immigration absent a mic and cameraman Tuesday night. Ye Olde telephone interview hasn’t been employed by major networks for about 25 years. The only thing missing was CNN’s Boys of Baghdad — former CNN anchorman Bernard Shaw and veteran war correspondent Peter Arnett — who phoned in details of the Gulf War while hiding under a bed in Baghdad’s Al Rasheed hotel.

Hopefully the Trump administration brings back some pay phones in D.C in case CNN has to phone in reports via collect call to its New York and Atlanta studios.