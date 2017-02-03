Elon Musk Still Plans to Be on Trump Advisory Council, Will Raise Concerns About Travel Ban

Elon Musk has heard from a lot of people who want him to step down from President Trump‘s economic advisory council, but he said in a statement tonight that he’s staying on.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick folded today after the #DeleteUber efforts and said he's stepping down from the council. Initially, Kalanick had argued that he intended to stay on the council and raise concerns about things like the travel ban that concerned him.