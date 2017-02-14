Elon Musk: Humans Need ‘Closer Merger’ With Machines To Avoid Getting Terminated

Technology billionaire Elon Musk said Monday that humans must merge with machines to become cyborgs or become increasingly irrelevant in the digital age.

Musk said humans need to create an artificial layer of the biological brain to access information quickly to compete with artificial intelligence.

“Over time I think we will probably see a closer merger of biological intelligence and digital intelligence,” Musk told an audience at the World Government Summit in Dubai. “It’s mostly about the bandwidth, the speed of the connection between your brain and the digital version of yourself, particularly output.”

Musk said artificial intelligence could replace numerous human jobs and create an economic crisis. In the long term, the billionaire is worried human brains aren’t fast enough to compete with computers, potentially triggering an anti-human revolution by artificial intelligence.

“It’s mostly about the bandwidth, the speed of the connection between your brain and the digital version of yourself, particularly output,” Musk continued. “Some high bandwidth interface to the brain will be something that helps achieve a symbiosis between human and machine intelligence and maybe solves the control problem and the usefulness problem.”

Musk competed for the “Luddite of the Year” award in 2015 from Information, Technology, and Innovation Foundation (ITIF). The group called Musk an “alarmist” for pledging $1 billion to prevent the proliferation of autonomous robots, saying that the billionaire was stoking fears about an upcoming artificial intelligence revolution.

The Luddite reference stems from the 19th century, when a group of English workers stormed the country side, smashing cotton mills and lumber mills, claiming the then-new technologies were destroying their jobs.

