Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren on average pays her female staffers $20,000 less than her male staffers.

Male staffers in Warren’s office took home a median annual salary of $73,750 in 2016, according to an analysis by the Washington Free Beacon, while female staffers brought home a median of $52,750 in 2016 — a discrepancy of more than $20,000.

That means female staffers in Warren’s office on average bring home just 71 cents for every dollar their male counterparts make.

The top five highest-paid staffers in Warren’s office were all men, earning between $113,750 and $156,000.

Just one female staffer in Warren’s office, her director of scheduling, earned more than $100,000 in 2016.

Warren is fond of tweeting on both her personal and Senate Twitter accounts about the injustices of women being paid less than men.

“I cannot believe I have to give another speech fighting for equal pay for equal work for women,” reads one tweet from her Senate account.