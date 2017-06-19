Elementary School Special Ed Teacher Busted With Nearly $3 Million In Cocaine

Authorities arrested a special education teacher at an elementary school in the largest cocaine bust in Austin, Texas since 2010, according to court records released Friday.

Officers with the Austin Police Department pulled over a 2012 Ford truck May 31 with 36-year-old Rogelio Saucedo riding in the passenger seat. An officer spotted a duffel bag that they suspected contained narcotics and dispatched an APD K-9, which indicated that drugs were present in the bag and several other spots of the vehicle, reports Laredo Morning Times.

Officers found 16 kilos of cocaine in the duffel bag, eight kilos in the center console and six kilos hidden under the back seat, along with several thousand dollars in cash. The seizure totaled 66 pounds with an estimated street value between $2.5 and $3 million. It is the largest cocaine bust in Austin since 2010.

Saucedo, a special needs teacher at J.C. Martin Elementary School, and the driver, 28-year-old Armando Lopez, are charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

“We are disappointed in his alleged involvement in criminal activity and immediately placed him on administrative leave pending the outcome of a police investigation,” a spokesman for the Leander Independent School District told Laredo Morning Times.

A special education teacher in Oregon was arrested March 14 for possession of meth and heroin, which she brought onto school property. School officials spotted the teacher, 33-year-old Brynne Marie Fletcher, acting suspiciously in the parking lot and called police. Officers searched Fletcher’s car and found the stash of narcotics.

An elementary school teacher in Oklahoma was recently arrested after she was found stealing her class’ field trip money, school iPads and computers to feed a heroin addiction. When police busted Megan Sloan, a second grade teacher, they found nearly 40 syringes, heroin, methamphetamine and spoons in her purse. Many of the syringes contained heroin and had exposed needles.

A teacher at the school notified officials after she allegedly found Sloan’s laptop left open to her Facebook page where she saw a conversation referencing heroin and pawning off school equipment.

