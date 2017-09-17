True Pundit

Security World

Egypt court sentences 7 to death over links to Islamic State

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

CAIRO –  An Egyptian court has sentenced seven people to death over links to the Islamic State group in Libya.

Saturday’s ruling refers the case to the Grand Mufti, the country’s top theological authority, to solicit his non-binding opinion on the sentences. The referral is a formality in cases of capital punishment.

READ MORE

Egypt court sentences 7 to death over links to Islamic State
Egypt court sentences 7 to death over links to Islamic State

An Egyptian court has sentenced seven people to death over links to the Islamic State group in Libya.
Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter