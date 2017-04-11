Each Missile That Blasted Assad’s Base Costs About $1 Million

The price-tag for the 59 Tomahawk missiles that the U.S. military fired at a Syrian airbase Friday will likely run as high as $60 million.

At the order of President Donald Trump, two U.S. Navy destroyers in the Mediterranean Sea pummeled an airbase controlled by forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, rendering it completely useless. The airstrike was in response to the Syrian government’s use of chemical weapons on civilians Tuesday, which took the lives of over 70 men, women and children.

Each missile, made by Raytheon, costs around $1 million, MarketWatch reports. Raytheon’s stock ticked up nearly 2 percent following Friday morning airstrike, jumping from $150 to over $153 a share.

While the missiles used Friday come at a hefty price, the ones that will likely replace them will be even more expensive. The newest versions of the Tomahawk missile are expected to cost as much as $1.5 million a piece.

The value of each missile varies depending on its range, precision, and the risk levels associated with its launch.

Since it first entered the market, the Tomahawk missile has been employed by military forces over 2,000 times. The missiles can travel up to 1,000 miles at around 550 miles per hour. The latest, more pricey, versions allow pilots to reprogram targets in real-time.

(DAILY CALLER)

