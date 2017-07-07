DSCC Admits: ‘We’ve Not Won A Thing’

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee sadly admitted in a fundraising email Thursday that they haven’t “won a single thing.”

The email is addressed from New York Sen. Chuck Schumer and the subject line reads “We’ve not won a thing.”

More solid messaging in my inbox from the Dems, as @DSCC sends out email with subject: "We've not won a thing." Yes, we know. pic.twitter.com/ERQCQZVcoU — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) July 6, 2017

The DSCC email comes one day after the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee asked its supporters to vote on what design should be used for their next bumper sticker.

The bumper sticker slogans were decidedly uninspiring, including: “I mean, have you seen the other guys?” and “Make Congress Blue Again.”

