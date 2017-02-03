Politics Security World
Drudge Mercilessly Mocks Iranians by Hiding Jar Jar Binks Pic in Front Page Photo
The Drudge Report has been having some fun with the Iranians, and the website’s hilarious front-page photo of a missile launch above a story titled “Iran Rattles” had a secret character hiding in the depicted blast.
Iran desperately wants to be taken seriously, but now that former President Barack Obama is out of office, the chances of that happening are slim to none. – READ MORE
AGENT JAR-JAR: @DRUDGE may have just uncovered John Kerry's secret Iranian nemesis. Was Binks the mastermind Behind #irandeal? #StarWars pic.twitter.com/uSjIgDscNM
— Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) February 2, 2017