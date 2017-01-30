Drexel University ‘white genocide’ prof gets sympathetic portrayal in local media

At a time when the American media invokes little sense of trust in the public, alongs comes a major Philadelphia news outlet to offer up a heartfelt look at the local professor who, over the Christmas holiday, tweeted “All I Want for Christmas is White Genocide.”

Drexel University’s George Ciccariello-Maher is the guy who made that tweet, and it was hardly unique in its vileness. He subsequently claimed his comment was “satirical,” which rang just a bit hollow considering his repugnant comment history. – READ MORE