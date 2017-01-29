Business Politics
Drain The Swamp: TRUMP APPOINTEES BARRED FROM LOBBYING OWN AGENCIES FOR FIVE YEARS
President Donald Trump on Saturday put restrictions on the kind of lucrative lobbying gigs his White House aides and other administration officials can accept after they leave government.
Trump, a Republican businessman whose campaign was based in part on getting rid of Washington insiders, had pledged during last year’s election campaign to “drain the swamp” of political practices that he said made politicians beholden to business interests. – READ MORE