Dozens of bomb threats made at Jewish centers across US in recent weeks; feds investigating

Nearly a dozen Jewish community centers across the country were forced to evacuate Tuesday after receiving bomb threats, according to local news outlets.

At least 10 centers in seven states California, Wisconsin, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Utah received threatening calls Tuesday morning warning of possible explosive devices planted inside the buildings. No bombs were ultimately found. – READ MORE