Dozens of American flags at Los Angeles veterans park torched by arsonist

At least 50 American flags were torched when a container at a Los Angeles-area veterans memorial park was set on fire late Sunday morning.

The container was set up at the park last year to collect worn and torn American flags that needed to be properly retired by the Boy Scouts. The youth organization holds symbolic ceremonies to retire old or damaged flags, which is done in a methodical and “respectful” matter, according to the Boy Scouts.

But investigators with the Los Angeles Fire Department believe an arsonist deliberately set fire to the container at Granada Hills Veterans Park. A suspect has been taken into custody, Fox 11 reported.

Barbara Wright, whose son Ronald set up the container as part of his Eagle Scout Project before joining the Army, told the news station that it was “appalling” to see the burnt flags. Deliberately burning or damaging a flag without the ceremony is considered desecration. – READ MORE