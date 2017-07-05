Dowd: After North Korea Missile Threat, World Is ‘Worried’ About ‘Erratic’ Trump (VIDEO)

Wednesday on Good Morning America, an ABC journalist casually compared our president to a tyrannical dictator of a totalitarian state, and no one batted an eyelash.

The extreme comment came after ABC reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile this past weekend, that had the capabilities of reaching American soil.

