“Doomsday Clock” Advances To Two And A Half Minutes To Midnight, Trump Blamed

For the first time in 64 years, atomic scientists reset their symbolic “Doomsday Clock” to its closest time to midnight on Thursday, saying the world was closer to catastrophe due to threats such as nuclear weapons, climate change and Donald Trump’s election as U.S. president. The timepiece, devised by the Chicago-based Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists and displayed on its website, is widely viewed as an indicator of the world’s vulnerability to disaster.

The “clock’s” hands were moved to two minutes and 30 seconds to midnight, from three minutes. – READ MORE