Don’t Fall For The Moral Intimidation: Here’s Why DACA Must Go

To Push DACA Through, Obama Ignored the Mass Victimization of American Children

After DACA was announced in June of 2012, the Obama DHS made one crucial mistake: they forgot to promise DACA aliens the agency wouldn’t consider their long history of social security fraud. After the open-borders lobby raised the concerns, the White House stated that they were “not interested in using [DACA] as a way to identify one-off cases where some individual may have violated some federal law in an employment relationship.” After official guidance was released from DHS’s Citizenship and Immigration Services, the Soros-fundedopen-borders law firm, the National Immigration Law Center, stated in a notice to clients:

Are you (or your clients) waiting to apply for DACA because you’ve used a Social Security Number (SSN) that was not yours?… Helpful new guidance from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) may answer your questions!

Since illegal aliens can’t have social security numbers under the law, any number they get a hold of is by definition ‘not theirs.’ Still, the Social Security Administration has estimated that 3 out of 4 illegal aliens possess a SSN that’s been either stolen from an American or simply made up. According to estimates from a few years ago, American victims have to spend $1,400 and 1.5 years on average restoring their identity. What’s worse, sellers of stolen documents actually prefer children’s numbers because children don’t need them for credit or employment applications and the crime can go unnoticed for years. As a result, researchers have found children to be 51 times more likely to be victims of identity fraud.

Pre-DACA, Obama Began Dismantling Immigration Enforcement to Test GOP’s Reaction

In June of 2011, one year before DACA was announced, Obama’s pick for ICE Director, John Morton (now with Citigroup), issued a directive to ICE agents forcing them to stand down and stop enforcing our immigration laws against those who would’ve been covered by the DREAM Act; a bill that had just been rejected by Congress for the 24th time since it was first introduced in 2001. DACA copied the central elements of the nauseatingly titled act, from its sanctimonious focus on “children” to the requirement that applicants have a GED. The memo made no reference to the fact that the removal provisions in our immigration law treat all illegal entrants equally and make no distinction based on age, education, etc.

Just before his DREAM Act memo, Morton published the so-called “priorities” memo, which forced ICE agents to stand down when encountering other whole categories of illegal aliens, including those charged with serious misdemeanors–that memo would later be broadened in 2014 when Obama announced the now-defunct DAPA program.

Law Enforcement Hated It

After the DREAM Act memo was decreed, the 7,000-member National ICE Council condemned the administration stating that since it was “unable to pass its immigration agenda through legislation, [it] is now implementing it through agency policy.” The Council also accused ICE appointees of working in an echo chamber with the cheap-labor and Hispanic lobbies, while completely excluding its own members from the process. Later, the union casted a “Vote of No Confidence” against Morton, stating in an official announcement that he’d “abandoned the Agency’s core mission of enforcing United States immigration laws and enforcing public safety, and have instead directed their attention to campaigning for programs and policies relating to amnesty.”

DACA Was Likely Concocted by La Raza

In October of 2011, then-ICE Director John Morton admitted before the House immigration committee that the DREAM Act memo had been prepared with Cecilia Munoz, Obama’s top immigration advisor who for decades up to 2009 had been a leader with the controversial Hispanic lobbying organization, La Raza (“The Race” in Spanish). Although La Raza receives millions annually from both the federal government and private corporations America, the group has deep ties to University of Texas professor, Jose Angel Gutierrez. Going back to the late sixties, Gutierrez founded numerous extremist groups, including La Raza Unida (“The United Race”) and once stated “We have got to eliminate the gringo, and what I mean by that is if the worst comes to the worst, we have got to kill him.” In 1994, while Munoz was with La Raza, the group presented Gutierrez with its “Chicano Hero Award.” Such close company should raise serious questions about the true motivations behind the open-borders movement.

DACA Encouraged the Worst Type of Politics

One of Obama’s stated reasons for decreeing amnesty by executive fiat was due to Congress’s “gridlock” over the DREAM Act. While DACA replicated most of the rejected bill, Obama and Munoz argued the two were different, namely that the DREAM Act offered “legal status” or permanent legalization, while DACA granted “legal presence”, or “temporary” legalization. In reality, however, this was a distinction without a difference.

What Obama and Munoz strategized with the program, to borrow a phrase George W. Bush used to call Israel’s settlements in the West Bank, was to create “facts on the ground” and make it as problematic as possible to reverse course in the future. The longer any illegal alien is allowed to stay in the country the more pain is caused when they have to be removed. This is why Congress created a ten-year bar on the admission of aliens who’ve stayed here illegally for over a year.

Not only is such a strategy beyond cynical, Obama and Munoz (along with a complicit media class) overlaid it with an unprecedented campaign of mass moral intimidation and emotional blackmail against the American people.

As we can now see, DACA’s wind-down isn’t ending this kind of hyper-cynical politics; it’s ramped it up. And if the GOP leadership falls for it, it’ll go on forever.

