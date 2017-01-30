Don’t be fooled protests and marches aren’t coming ‘out of nowhere’

It feels like the marches and protests are everywhere, and have been since President Donald Trump took office a little over a week ago. For some reason, the progressive left, undoubtedly the organizers of these events, wants the public to believe these gatherings are organically springing up, born of the natural outrage over Trump’s recent executive orders and, frankly, the fact of Trump himself. But nothing could be further from the truth.

