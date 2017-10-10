Donna Brazile Deletes Tweet Praising Weinstein Company

Former DNC chairwoman Donna Brazile deleted a tweet praising the Weinstein Company for “taking the lead” against sexual assault after they fired Harvey Weinstein.

“The Weinstein Company has taken the lead against sexual harassment and assault,” Brazile tweeted Sunday after the Weinstein Company board of directors announced they were ousting Harvey Weinstein.

The tweet was baffling to many as Weinstein was only terminated after The New York Times published a report revealing that there were decades of previously undisclosed sexual abuse allegations against Weinstein. Weinstein also reportedly reached settlements with many of his accusers, exchanging large sums of money for non-disclosure agreements.- READ MORE