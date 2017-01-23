Politics
Donald Trump’s honeymoon with the media may be the shortest in history
The rocky relationship between President Trump and the media has only grown worse in the few short days since the inauguration with accusations of false news reports, inflated crowd estimates and unnecessarily negative coverage fueling mutual distrust between the Fourth Estate and the White House.
Any hopes of a honeymoon or even a momentary truce between the two sides were dashed even before they could be uttered.