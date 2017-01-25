Donald Trump Will Launch An Investigation Into Claim That 3 To 5 Million People Voted Illegally

(Daily Caller) Donald Trump said he will launch an investigation into his belief that between three million and five million voted illegally in the presidential election.

“I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and…” the president tweeted Wednesday morning, “even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!”

I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

At the daily press briefing Tuesday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said “it was possible” that the president would launch an investigation into the voter fraud allegations.

“As I said, I think the president has believed that for a while based on studies and information he has,” Spicer said. “There’s one that came out of Pew in 2008 that showed 14 percent of people who voted were non-citizens. There’s other studies that have been presented to him.”

“If 3 [million] to 5 million people voted illegally, that is a scandal of astronomical proportions,” one reporter said to Spicer. “Why not investigate?”

“Well, maybe we will,” Spicer said.

WATCH:

In November, Trump said he would have won the popular vote against Hillary Clinton if “you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.”

In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2016

