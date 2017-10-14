Donald Trump: ‘We Are Stopping Cold the Attacks on Judeo-Christian Values’

FOLLOW US!



President Donald Trump vowed to end leftist attacks on Christian values that threatened the United States.

“We are stopping cold the attacks on Judeo-Christian values,” he said, referring to the first 10 months of his administration.

The president made his remarks during a speech at the Values Voters Summit in Washington D.C. on Friday.

“America is a nation of believers and we are strengthened and sustained by the power of prayer,” he said, quoting the Founding Fathers and the founding documents of the United States. – READ MORE