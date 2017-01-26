Politics Security
Donald Trump: Wall Construction Will Start ‘as Soon as We Can Physically Do It’
President Donald Trump vowed to start his “big beautiful” wall on the Southern border of the United States immediately during an interview with ABC News anchor David Muir.
When asked for the construction date, Trump said that he would begin the project “as soon as we can physically do it” and confirmed that planning would start “immediately.” He predicted, however, that the actual construction process might take a few months to begin. – READ MORE