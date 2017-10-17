Donald Trump ‘Understands’ Steve Bannon’s War with Senate Republicans: ‘They Are Not Getting the Job Done’

President Donald Trump indicated that he is sympathetic with his former chief strategist Steve Bannon’s frustration with Senate Republicans.

“Steve is very committed. He’s a friend of mine, and he is very committed getting things passed,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday when asked about Bannon’s decision to challenge establishment Senate Republicans opposed to the president’s agenda.

Trump blamed Senate Republicans for failing to pass important items on his agenda, especially on Obamacare.

"I'm not going to blame myself, to be honest; they aren't getting the job done," he said.