Donald Trump revives Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipeline projects, demands U.S. steel used

President Trump resurrected the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines Tuesday, thrilling labor unions and advocates for domestic energy but outraging environmentalists and American Indians whose fierce protests persuaded the Obama administration to kill both projects.

For Mr. Trump, reopening negotiations to build the cross-country pipelines was all about the jobs agenda that has dominated his first days in office.

“We’ll see if we can get that pipeline built. A lot of jobs, 28,000 jobs — great construction jobs,” Mr. Trump said when signing the presidential memorandum that revived the proposed Keystone XL project. When completed, the Canada-to-Texas pipeline would carry more than 700,000 barrels of Canadian oil each day to refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast. – READ MORE