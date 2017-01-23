Donald Trump lifts mandate for Obamacare coverage in symbolic step to repeal

President Trump’s sweeping order against Obamacare late Friday appears to give the new administration enough leeway to target the most unpopular aspect of his predecessor’s law — a mandate requiring Americans to get coverage or pay a fine, policy analysts said.

The executive order, issued hours after Mr. Trump was sworn in, also sets the stage for selling insurance across state lines and eyes “greater flexibility to states” in implementing health care programs, which are key tenets for Republicans looking to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act alongside Mr. Trump. – READ MORE