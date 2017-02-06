Donald Trump Jr Tweaks The Media With Hilarious Super Bowl Tweet

Like tens of millions of Americans, Donald Trump Jr. watched the New England Patriots execute the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. He also took the occasion to tweak the media that had declared the Patriots all but dead when the Atlanta Falcons took a seemingly insurmountable lead before halftime.

When the Patriots made their historic comeback, Don Jr. went back through the Wall Street Journal’s tweets to find when they’d tweeted, “The Falcons now have a 91.6% chance of winning Super Bowl LI.”

Trump added, “Where have I seen stats like this before?”

In the days before the election, and even on Election Day, major media outlets gave President Donald Trump little to no chance of victory. Like the Patriots, Trump won the election.

https://twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/828424859776585730

As if the drive the point home, Don Jr. later tweeted a screen capture of his original tweet.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.