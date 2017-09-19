True Pundit

Politics

Donald Trump Jr. Dumps Secret Service Detail; Seeks Permanent Privacy

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, has elected for forgo protection by the Secret Service, according to a senior administration official.

The agency ceased protecting Mr. Trump, who lives in New York City and is an executive at the Trump Organization, last week. Mr. Trump, an avid camper and hunter, is said to be seeking more privacy than he can expect with a contingent of agents accompanying him everywhere.

It was not immediately clear whether the decision applied to his family; he and his wife, Vanessa, have five children. Mr. Trump could not be reached, and the White House did not return a message seeking comment.

But giving up protection of even the younger Mr. Trump alone will provide relief for the Secret Service, which has had its work force and resources strained by the size and lifestyle of the Trump family.

READ MORE:

Donald Trump Jr. Gives Up Secret Service Protection, Seeking Privacy
Donald Trump Jr. Gives Up Secret Service Protection, Seeking Privacy
mobile.nytimes.com mobile.nytimes.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • Sue

    Its time to stop SS coverage on ex Presidents. Clinton, GW Bush, Bush Senior, Carter, Obama and wives. They should lose all taxpayer perks

  • John Q. Public

    May God surround Trump Jr. with armies of angels who keep his secrets.

  • Goldminer

    Good move, No @CIA spooks with MK-Ultra minds. ! Just bad-a$$ navy seals

  • Texas all the way

    Was it necessary for you to announce this, TruePundit? Anything for sales, I guess. Good grief!

  • lcw oso

    oh you know for sure he will hire his own able protection.

  • lcw oso

    i would bet he will have better than the goofball SS protecting his family

  • Cola_GCock

    With all the alt-left nuts out there, this may not be a good move.

  • Seeker

    Most of them could certainly afford it – from the revenues of their libraries, paid for speeches & book sales.

  • Seeker

    One less thing for the liberals to complain about.

  • Disgusted Citizen

    They have private bodyguards; most are ex SEALS & have been doing it for many years.