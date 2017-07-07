True Pundit

Don Jr. To NBC: ‘Hold My Beer’

FOLLOW US!



With his father fresh off a speech and questions from the press in Warsaw, Donald Trump Jr. let the media — pointedly CNN and NBC — have it.

This came after President Trump ripped CNN and NBC at a press conference with Polish Prez Andrzej Duda. Trump is in Europe for the G20 Summit. He is scheduled to meet with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in Hamburg Friday.

NBC “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd (a.k.a. “Sleepy Eyes” in Trumpian circles) expressed dismay about Trump’s comments about the press in his speech. “A trashing of the American press corps and intel community in Eastern Europe of all places. Could Putin have asked for anything more?” he wrote on Twitter.

Trump has made it a pastime to regularly trash the fourth estate.

“I think what CNN did was unfortunate for them,” Trump said, obviously referring to CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski‘s 4th of July hit piece on “HanAssholeSolo,” in which he threatened to release his name if he didn’t stop his bad online behavior, which included running a video of Trump body slamming a CNN logo. “As you know now, they have some pretty serious problems. They have been fake news for a long time. They’ve been covering me in a very dishonest way.”

But the president also saved room in his morning media bashing to eat NBC for breakfast. “CNN and others — I mean NBC is equally as bad despite the fact that I made them a fortune with The Apprentice, but they forgot that… But I will say that CNN has really taken it too seriously and I think they’ve hurt themselves very, very badly,” he said.

At least one of Don Jr. insults had a pie in the face feel to it.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].