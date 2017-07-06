True Pundit

Don Jr. Tackles CNN After They Blackmail Internet Troll

Donald Trump Jr. took CNN to task Wednesday after the network tracked down an anonymous Reddit user, threatening to publish his identity to the world.

Interesting point… Seems they want the best of both ways as always. #CNNBlackmail https://t.co/xYRRNNAxTU — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 5, 2017

CNN tracked down the anonymous Reddit user who edited a video of President Donald Trump clotheslining World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Vince McMahon with the CNN logo superimposed on McMahon’s face. The president tweeted the video Sunday with the hashtag #FraudNewsCNN.

After CNN revealed that it tracked down the Reddit user and discovered his identity, Trump Jr. called them out as hypocrites.

If only @CNN spent as much time tracking down info on IRS targeting, Fast & Furious, Iran deal etc as they did a meme writer! #CNNBlackmail — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 5, 2017

Trump Jr. said that CNN was going after a 15 year old after failing to effectively threaten the administration. CNN says that the anonymous Reddit user is not 15, but actually a middle-aged man.

So I guess they weren’t effective threatening the admin so they go after & bully a 15 y/o? Seems in line w their “standards” #CNNBlackmail https://t.co/u8YmNnLonj — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 5, 2017

He also blasted Andrew Kaczynski, the leading CNN investigative reporter who took credit for identifying the Reddit user.

While CNN said it would not publish the man’s name because he is a private citizen who issued an apology (after being threatened), it did reserve the right to publish his identity in the future.

“CNN reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change,” the network said.

Trump Jr. referenced the fact that Julian Assange believes that CNN committed a crime.

“CNN Blackmails” was a top trending term on Twitter Wednesday morning.

