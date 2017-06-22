True Pundit

With the results of two special elections going their way, Republicans had a good night Tuesday.

Given all the attention and money spent on the special election in Georgia, it was a particularly good night to be a Republican named Trump, and the President’s oldest son, Donald Jr, took the opportunity to rub Democrats’ noses in their losses.

Don Jr. tweeted a jab a Ossoff and former Democratic Party presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, for spending a lot of money on losing campaigns.

Congratulations dems that’s the most expensive participation medal ev… um since November. #maga — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 21, 2017

Before heading to bed for the night, Don Jr. offered Democrats some advice: stop obstructing and work with the President.

The democrats could not have put more into this race. They spent the most $ EVER and LOST. Maybe they will start working with POTUS? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 21, 2017

Ossoff’s campaign alone spent more money on the race than any other Congressional election ever.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]