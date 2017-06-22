True Pundit

Politics
Don Jr. Deserves A Medal For How He Trolled Dems After Their Historic Loss In Special Elections
With the results of two special elections going their way, Republicans had a good night Tuesday.
Given all the attention and money spent on the special election in Georgia, it was a particularly good night to be a Republican named Trump, and the President’s oldest son, Donald Jr, took the opportunity to rub Democrats’ noses in their losses.
Don Jr. tweeted a jab a Ossoff and former Democratic Party presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, for spending a lot of money on losing campaigns.
Congratulations dems that’s the most expensive participation medal ev… um since November. #maga
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 21, 2017
Before heading to bed for the night, Don Jr. offered Democrats some advice: stop obstructing and work with the President.
The democrats could not have put more into this race. They spent the most $ EVER and LOST. Maybe they will start working with POTUS?
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 21, 2017
Ossoff’s campaign alone spent more money on the race than any other Congressional election ever.
