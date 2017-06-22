True Pundit

Politics

Don Jr. Deserves A Medal For How He Trolled Dems After Their Historic Loss In Special Elections

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

With the results of two special elections going their way, Republicans had a good night Tuesday.

Given all the attention and money spent on the special election in Georgia, it was a particularly good night to be a Republican named Trump, and the President’s oldest son, Donald Jr, took the opportunity to rub Democrats’ noses in their losses.

Don Jr. tweeted a jab a Ossoff and former Democratic Party presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, for spending a lot of money on losing campaigns.

Before heading to bed for the night, Don Jr. offered Democrats some advice: stop obstructing and work with the President.

Ossoff’s campaign alone spent more money on the race than any other Congressional election ever.

Don Jr. Deserves A Medal For How He Trolled Dems After Their Historic Loss In Special Elections
Don Jr. Deserves A Medal For How He Trolled Dems After Their Historic Loss In Special Elections

With the results of two special elections going their way, Republicans had a good night Tuesday. Given all the attention and money spent on the special election in Georgia, it was a particularly go
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter