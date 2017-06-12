Don Jr. Blasts NYT Sponsored Play That Depicts Assassination Of Trump

Donald Trump Jr. blasted a “Shakespeare in the Park” play sponsored by the New York Times and other corporations that depicts the assassination of a character that resembles President Donald Trump.

“I wonder how much of this ‘art’ is funded by taxpayers,” Trump Jr. tweeted Sunday along with a link to a story about the play.

“Serious question, when does ‘art’ become political speech & does that change things,” he added.

According to the Public Theater’s corporate sponsorship page, the play is sponsored by NYT, Bank of American, American Express and Delta Airlines.

“While Delta is a longtime sponsor of the highly respected Public Theater, we do not condone this interpretation of Julius Caesar at this summer’s Free Shakespeare in the Park,” the official account for Delta tweeted Sunday in response to questions about their involvement.

Guy Benson said on “Fox & Friends” that it’s probably not a coincidence that the Trump-like character is married to a woman with a “Slavic accent” and shown being stabbed to death by women and minorities.

“This is so incredibly in poor taste that I’m surprised they haven’t cast Kathy Griffin frankly in the production,” Benson said.

Adding later, that though he finds the play is “not a subtle statement” about the “assassination of a sitting U.S. president,” he’s “not a big fan” of the outrage and “boycotts over speech we don’t like.”

