Seven percent of American adults believe brown cows produce chocolate milk, according to a report released in early June from the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy, which polled 1,000 adults in April, according to foodandwine.com.

Aside from 16.4 million people in the U.S. believing there’s a correlation between a cow’s color and the milk it makes, the study also revealed 43 percent of people are not sure where chocolate milk comes from.

Together, those two stats mean half of Americans are ignorant of chocolate milk’s origins; yet, it’s base, plain milk, is the fourth most popular drink in the U.S.

In light of this severe gap in American’s knowledge of one of their favorite drinks, The Daily Caller News Foundation would like to engage in a philanthropic effort to educate America on several other important chocolate milk facts:

September 27 is National Chocolate Milk Day. It’s also the one day adults can publicly enjoy a drink only socially acceptable for children.

Credit for inventing chocolate milk is given to an Irish botanist, Sir Hands Sloane. in the early 1700s. Sloane was working in Jamaica in the early 1700s when some of the natives gave him cocoa. He thought it tasted terrible, so he mixed it with milk and voilà.

Chocolate milk may be a solid choice as a post-workout recovery drink, possessing the “Golden Ratio” of four times as much carbohydrates as protein along with an assortment of other benefits.

