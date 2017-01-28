Does Mexican Drug Lord El Chapo Guzmán Have The $14 Billion The U.S. Wants From Him?

U.S. authorities are seeking the “forfeiture of more than $14 billion in cash proceeds from narcotic sales” that Mexican drug lord Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán Loera, the leader of the world’s biggest narcotics cartel, has allegedly earned over a 30 year-long criminal career, the Department of Justice said in a statement last Friday. Guzmán was extradited to the U.S. last week.

"Guzmán Loera is the alleged leader of a multi-billion dollar, multi-national criminal enterprise that funneled drugs onto our streets and violence and misery into our communities," Acting Attorney General Sally Q. Yates, said in the statement.