DNC Is Struggling To Keep Up With RNC Fundraising

The Democratic Party was severely behind Republican fundraising efforts in February.

The Republican National Committee raised $9.5 million in the month of February, while the Democratic National Committee raised $6.4 million, according to an FEC filing Monday.

The RNC also has more than three times the amount of cash on hand, $39.2 million compared to the DNC’s $10.2 million.

The DNC is also $2.8 million in debt, while the RNC is debt free. This is coming after a record month for the RNC in January, where the party raised nearly $20 million. The Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee also more than doubled their Democrat counterpart’s fundraising efforts in February.

“Voters are enthusiastic about the strong leadership from President Trump and Congressional Republicans, who are committed to keeping their promises to the American people,” RNC chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel. “It’s clear we have energy and support behind the President’s agenda to increase our Republican majorities as we deliver on the promises made to voters last fall.”

