DNC Donating Only 10 Percent Of Weinstein’s Total Contributions

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) pledged to donate $30,000 of the total $300,000 that disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has donated to the organization over the years.

The DNC pledged last Friday to donate the $30,000 Weinstein contributed during the 2016 election cycle but said nothing of the remaining $270,000 the alleged sexual predator contributed during his almost two decades as a high profile democratic political donor.

Republicans have criticized the DNC both for the size of the giveaway and for the political nature of the organizations the DNC chose to contribute to.

“The DNC’s response to the Harvey Weinstein matter is shockingly bad — even by Washington standards,” said Alexandra Smith, executive director for the Republican opposition firm America Rising told The Hill. “‘Donating’ a mere 10 percent of the entire Weinstein contribution to another left-leaning political action committee is a complete embarrassment.” – READ MORE