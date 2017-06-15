Disney Honors Boy Killed By Alligator With Sculpture

Walt Disney World plans to erect a lighthouse sculpture to honor the Nebraska toddler killed by an alligator at one of its resorts last summer, the Associated Press reports.

Two-year-old Lane Graves of Omaha, Neb., was playing in the sand along Seven Seas Lagoon beach of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa when an alligator dragged him underwater last June. Lane’s father, Matt Graves, tried to rescue his son to no avail. The child’s body was found 16 hours later. Police ruled his death an accident.

The lighthouse sculpture, which is a symbol of the Lane Thomas Foundation, will be placed in an undisclosed location on Disney’s property.

“The foundation is dedicated to supporting families of children needing live-saving organ transplants,” said Walt Disney World Resort president George A. Kalogridis. “To provide continued awareness of the foundation and its mission, we’ve commissioned an original sculpture of the lighthouse the foundation uses as a symbol of love and hope, to be installed on our property this summer.”

The toddler’s death occurred exactly a year ago on Wednesday.

