Disney Confirms Trump Will Voice His Own Robot At Magic Kingdom Park

President Donald Trump will lend his own authentic voice for Disney Parks’ “The Hall of Presidents,” even though rumors apparently said otherwise.

The Hall of Presidents is an educational attraction at the Magic Kingdom in the Walt Disney World resort. It is supposed to resemble Philadelphia’s Independence Hall. Within is a stage show featuring animatronic figures depicting America’s past leaders. Patrons are provided with a short film presentation on several American presidencies, as well as renditions of famous speeches.

“Despite some media reports to the contrary, President Trump will have a speaking role in The Hall of Presidents, like every president since 1993,” Thomas Smith, editorial content director for Disney Parks, wrote in an official blog post. “We have been working closely with the current White House — just as we have with previous administrations — and the president’s recording session has been scheduled.”

The exhibit closed early in 2017 for renovations, but is expected to reopen later in the year. Along with the addition of Trump, other “enhancements” include “a new sound system, lighting and high definition projection system” and an “even wider vantage point of our country’s history.”

Famous actor Johnny Depp, who recently joked about assassinating Trump, played his character Jack Sparrow from the film series “Pirates of the Caribbean” in April. Alongside other animatronics, Depp surprised fans who weren’t expecting to be greeted by a real-life performer.

