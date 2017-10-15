Director Oliver Stone Dismissed Weinstein’s Victims Allegations as ‘Gossip’

Director Oliver Stone initially told the press that he refused to condemn Weinstein’s behavior, at the Busan International Film Festival. According to the Hollywood Reporter, he said, “I’m a believer that you wait until this thing gets to trial. I believe a man shouldn’t be condemned by a vigilante system. It’s not easy what he’s going through, either . . . I’m not going to comment on gossip.”

Stone never met a creep he wouldn’t defend. Castro, Putin, Hugo Chavez — Stone’s cozied up to some seriously bad guys. So this shouldn’t be surprising.

Even though both the FBI and the police in London and New York have confirmed that they are investigating Weinstein, Stone still considered the allegations levelled against the producer as “gossip.” However, on Friday, he changed his tune: “After looking at what has been reported in many publications over the last couple of days, I’m appalled and commend the courage of the women who’ve stepped forward to report sexual abuse or rape,” Stone wrote on his Facebook page. – READ MORE