“Dilbert” Creator Stopped Donating To His Alma Mater; You Should Too

Dilbert creator Scott Adams announced on his blog recently that he will stop donating to his alma mater, the University of California at Berkeley. Maybe it’s time for you to do the same.

Mr. Adams stated “…I’m ending my support of UC Berkeley, where I got my MBA years ago. I have been a big supporter lately, with both my time and money, but that ends today. I wish them well, but I wouldn’t feel safe or welcome on the campus. A Berkeley professor made that clear to me recently. He seems smart, so I’ll take his word for it.”

He goes on to speculate if his appearance on campus might result is his being clubbed to death. Whether or not that’s a serious concern on his part, it’s clear that conservatives are not welcome at the grand majority of our nation’s universities. Certainly, open airing of right-of-center views are likely to provoke verbal, if not physical, abuse.

Which poses a question: If you are conservative, why should you support institutions that make it their business to foment hatred towards you? Make no mistake, today’s colleges are not only hotbeds of Leftist ideology, but they actively try to silence anyone who thinks, well, like you do. Indeed, your very existence makes the entire population of snowflakes, professors and students alike, tremble with fear and, lately, rage.

Today’s places of higher learning teach conformity to liberal ideals in the most aggressive way possible. There is a right way to think and a wrong way to think. A right way to speak and a wrong way to speak. A right way to dress for Halloween and a wrong way. A right hat to wear and a wrong hat (hint: it says “Make America Great Again” on it).

There are all sorts of punishments for picking the wrong way; you could be socially ostracized, your grades might suffer, your application to grad school might make its way to the circular file, and worse.

Is this the atmosphere you want to subsidize? An atmosphere where alumni like you are considered a danger to (not-so) polite society?

Charitable donations are laudable, but sending money to places that are antithetical to your views is ridiculous. If you supported Trump for president, did you donate to Clinton? Of course not. Your conservative dollars going to a very liberal university is supporting the status quo, and the status quo, apparently, wants you dead.

So, kind-hearted and altruistic Republicans, it’s time to stop donating to liberal brainwashing factories and use your hard-earned money to feed starving children, help disabled veterans, or support the Police Benevolent Association. You’ll be doing a lot more good and feel better about giving to organizations that are less overtly political than your alma mater.

Political donations are one thing, but donating to Leftist universities is mixing politics with charity, and that’s a bad idea. How bad? Two words: Clinton Foundation.

(DAILY CALLER)

