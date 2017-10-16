Did the Mainstream Media Blame Puerto Rico for Its Hurricane Disaster?

The lack of empathy. Blaming the island for its dire situation, citing massive debt, poor infrastructure, and a failing power grid? The gall.

Of course, I’m talking about the mainstream media, which has repeatedly pointed out Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy troubles both before and after Hurricane Maria’s devastation in the Caribbean.

But Donald Trump has a unique effect on the media that makes them forget anything that happened five minutes ago, ignore every past position, in their zest for finding the best spin that depicts Trump in the worst light.

What would do the most damage to Trump in this situation? The media quickly determined it was his “lack of empathy.”

Vanity Fair said the president “seemed more interested in blaming Puerto Rico for being hit by a hurricane than for explaining how his administration will aid the island’s recovery.” – READ MORE