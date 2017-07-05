Politics
Did CNN commit felony to threaten Trump wrestling GIF creator?
While most people were celebrating America with their friends and families on July 4th, CNN was waging war against a Reddit user who supposedly created a GIF of Donald Trump body-slamming someone with the network’s logo superimposed over his face.
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange asserts CNN’s actions could constitute a felony, arguing the network “coerced” the anonymous user into giving up his First Amendment right.
CNN just committed a crime violating § 135.60 of the New York criminal code "coercion" https://t.co/FwPPlczPRhhttps://t.co/AHQhjDS6ds pic.twitter.com/a7HAdMQQDV
— Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) July 5, 2017
Assange went on to claim the network committed a felony for conspiracy to force the man to stop giving his opinion about CNN and Trump.
CNN also appears to have committed a federal felony violation of 18 U.S. Code § 241 in relation to the 1st Amendment https://t.co/Ij06te1Bcr pic.twitter.com/NbeYUSRuHN
— Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) July 5, 2017
While most people were celebrating America with their friends and families on July 4th, CNN was waging war against a Reddit user who supposedly created a GIF of Donald Trump body-slamming someone with the network’s logo superimposed over his face. This is what started it all: #FraudNewsCNN #FNN pic.twitter.com/WYUnHjjUjg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July…
-
sam wayne