True Pundit

Politics

Did CNN commit felony to threaten Trump wrestling GIF creator?

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

While most people were celebrating America with their friends and families on July 4th, CNN was waging war against a Reddit user who supposedly created a GIF of Donald Trump body-slamming someone with the network’s logo superimposed over his face.

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange asserts CNN’s actions could constitute a felony, arguing the network “coerced” the anonymous user into giving up his First Amendment right.

Assange went on to claim the network committed a felony for conspiracy to force the man to stop giving his opinion about CNN and Trump.

READ MORE:

CNN host giddy after network threatens to expose Trump GIF creator - The American Mirror
CNN host giddy after network threatens to expose Trump GIF creator - The American Mirror

While most people were celebrating America with their friends and families on July 4th, CNN was waging war against a Reddit user who supposedly created a GIF of Donald Trump body-slamming someone with the network’s logo superimposed over his face. This is what started it all: #FraudNewsCNN #FNN pic.twitter.com/WYUnHjjUjg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July…
The American Mirror The American Mirror

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • sam wayne

    I was just looking this up. TruePundit only one carrying this.
    “CNN reserves the right to publish his identity ….” <<– THAT IS A CLASS 6 FELONY !
    Threatening to expose a person to public ridicule, threats, or violence.
    Penalty: Up to 2 1/2 yrs. in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 (Level 6 felony.)