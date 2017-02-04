Did Chelsea Clinton Forget That Hillary Fabricated an Attack on Herself?

In light of Chelsea Clinton castigating Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway on Twitter on Friday morning for bringing up a nonexistent terrorist attack in an interview, there have been two common rebuttals: Conway misspoke and was referring to the arrest of terrorists in Bowling Green (which Conway tweeted shortly before Clinton’s tweet).

Clinton is a hypocrite because her mother, Hillary Clinton, has told a story about having to dodge sniper fire in March of 1996, particularly on the campaign trail when she was running for the Democratic nomination for president in 2008. – READ MORE