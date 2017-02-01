Diaz-Balart: Where was the outrage when Obama blocked Cubans?

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., accused critics of President Trump’s immigration ban of hypocrisy, pointing out that few complained when former President Barack Obama ended the nation’s asylum program for Cubans just days before leaving office.

“I am struck by the double standard and hypocrisy of those who are offended by this executive order, but who failed to challenge President Obama when he took similar action against Cuban refugees, especially since President Obama’s action was meant to appease the Castro regime and not for national security reasons,” Diaz-Balart said in a statement Monday. – READ MORE