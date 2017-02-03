DHS had been warned about radicalized Muslim who allegedly murdered Denver officer

The awful murder of 56-year-old Denver transit officer Scott Von Lanken is made all the more worse after reports surfaced that the Department of Homeland Security had been warned about the alleged killer by members of his mosque.

The attack took place Tuesday when Joshua Cummings approached the uniformed transit officer as he was helping two women, according to police. Cummings reportedly told him, "Do as I tell you," and then fired a gun into his neck, fatally injuring him.