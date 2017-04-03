Devin Nunes Will Not Disclose Intelligence Sources To Other Members Of His Panel

House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes said Tuesday he will not share his intelligence sources with fellow members of the committee.

According to Reuters, the California congressman said he will not disclose who provided him with the reports that revealed the communications of Donald Trump and his associates may have been swept up in foreign surveillance, even to members of his panel like Rep. Adam Schiff.

Last week, Nunes said he would not publicly reveal his sources.

“We have to keep our sources and methods here very, very quiet,” he told reporters on Capitol Hill. “Over the course of this investigation, we have had many sources who have come to this committee, and as you can imagine, many of them don’t want you to know who they are. You guys in the press understand this.”

“We are not ever going to reveal sources.”

Nunez also said that he had formally invited FBI Director James Comey to testify before House members.

His spokesman told the Daily Caller on Tuesday that reports he will recuse himself from the committee are “100 percent false.”

